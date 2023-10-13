Labadi Beach Hotel badges 3 awards in hospitality excellence 

Labadi Beach Hotel, a leading organisation in the hospitality industry, continues to show their dominance and excellence as it wins three awards in three separate events.

The premier five-star hotel, owned fully by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT, won the Best HR Management in Hospitality Award’ at the HR Focus Conference and Awards 2023.

The award was to honour the company’s qualities and exceptional dedication to building the human capital of its employees and promoting a highly people-centred approach to bolster best business practices and governance.

Mrs Olivia Tetteh, Resource and Administrative Manager of the Hotel in her remarks said: “We believe in empowering the human capital of the company.”

“We offer the needed skills, training programs and incentives that will enhance the staff’s unwavering focus and motivation on meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” she added.

The Hotel also won the CIMG Marketing-oriented Hospitality Facility of the Year 2022, at the 34th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards held in Accra.

Mr George Ayisi, Head of Sales, Labadi Beach Hotel, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the award “reflected the company’s dedication and commitment to delivering the highest standards of customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in all their endeavours.”

Mr David Eduaful Managing Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, had been recognised for playing a key role in sustaining the company during the global pandemic that affected the operations of other hotels.

He won the Excellence in Leadership Awards at the 2nd edition of Ghana CEO Awards for his exceptional leadership qualities exhibited over the years.

Mr Eduaful expressed his profound gratitude to his Management team, staff, and everyone especially the patrons for their loyalty to the brand and their never-give-up spirit when the going became tough.

“I am very humbled by this recognition. Indeed, this achievement would not be possible without the immense support and guidance from our Board of Directors, led by Professor Douglas Boateng, who is committed to providing direction in corporate governance,” the Managing Director said.

His sterling service and marketing orientation had seen the hotel adjudged CIMG Marketing-oriented Hospitality Facility of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2021, and Hospitality Company of the Year 2022 by the Ghana Business Awards.

With a well-maintained private beach ensuring 24-hour security surveillance and offering colourful cocktails, the Labadi Beach Hotel offers a modern spa with four treatment rooms in the serene ambience of the beach gardens, together with a well-equipped gymnasium, an outdoor lap pool, leisure pool and two floodlit tennis courts.

It has 164 well-appointed rooms, seven room types including 2 Presidential suites.