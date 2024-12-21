Labadi Beach Hotel Secures Court Order to Block Polo Beach Club’s Land Encroachment

Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra has won an interim injunction against Spartan Ives Limited, the operator of Polo Beach Club, effectively barring the company from encroaching on the hotel’s property.

The injunction, granted by the Land Division of the High Court on December 19, 2024, follows a legal action filed by the hotel to recover land that had been encroached upon.

The court’s order prevents Spartan Ives Limited and its affiliates from entering or using a 0.54-acre section of the hotel’s property, which includes areas such as the car park, pathways, and event venues. Additionally, the injunction prohibits the operation of the Polo Beach Club and the hosting of events on the hotel’s grounds or the adjoining restricted beachfront area, in violation of a lease agreement dated November 27, 1990.

The injunction, valid for 10 days, underscores the hotel’s efforts to protect its land and maintain its standing as one of Ghana’s leading five-star beach resorts. Failure to comply with the court’s directive could lead to contempt proceedings against Spartan Ives Limited.

David Eduaful, the hotel’s general manager, has strongly supported the action, emphasizing Labadi Beach Hotel’s commitment to preserving its property rights. The case has also drawn political attention, with opposition figure Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa calling the injunction a significant victory for the people of Ghana. Ablakwa expressed confidence that the beachfront land would ultimately be returned to the hotel, reflecting broader concerns about land ownership and government accountability in the region.