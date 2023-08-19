Labadi Beach Hotel supports La Homowo Festival 

The Management of Labadi Beach Hotel has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the La Traditional Council to support the 2023 Homowo Festival celebrations.

This, according to the facility is in line with the Hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in the spirit of giving back to society and celebrating Homowo.

The items included cartons of soft drinks, beer, hard liquor, water and cash.

Mr. George Ayisi, Head of Sales, speaking on behalf of Management of Labadi Beach Hotel, pledged its continuous support to the Traditional Council.

“Over the years we have supported the La Traditional Council and during Homowo celebrations and this year we want to continue this relations that we have with them,” he added.

He said “Homowo is a festival which calls for collaboration, peace, unity among others and so we need to embrace this festive season.”

Mr. Ayisi lamented the insanitary conditions of the La-beach close to the hotel had been a major challenge and called for concerted efforts to have a cleaner environment in the area.

“The challenges that sometimes we encounter is that the public side of the beach is not well kept and because we are all promoting domestic tourism in country, we should ensure that as we invite investors and people to come for leisure, we should have our beaches clean,” he said.

He appealed to the Traditional Rulers to help fight the menace of refuse on the public side of the beach, explaining that keeping the various beaches clean drives revenue and boosts confidence.

He advised the youth to desist from disturbances and bad behavior that would affect this year’s celebration.

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele, who received the donation on behalf of the Traditional Council, thanked Labadi Beach Hotel for the support.