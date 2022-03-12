Laboma Beach Resort Donates Sporting Equipment To Ghana Beach Volleyball Team

Ghana’s Beach Volleyball Team

Laboma Beach Resort has donated sporting equipment to the Ghana Beach Volleyball Team ahead of the Africa Commonwealth Games qualifiers billed for 24-29 March in Accra.

The items presented includes jerseys, projector, and cons to aid their preparations for the competition.

The Managing Director of Laboma Beach Resort, Dr. Albert Tetteh Botchway told the media “We’re doing this presentation to the Black Spikers because government only concentrate on football and not the other sporting disciplines. So, we thought it wise to support the Spikers to make sure that they have something to train with until the tournament starts”.

The Vice President of the Ghana Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Association, Mr. George Tetteh expressed his appreciation to the Laboma Beach Resort management adding that the team would not disappoint to emerge winners of the competition and qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, this year.

The Africa Commonwealth Games qualifiers would see 12 countries partake at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

The ultimate winner will qualify for the Commonwealth Games in July.

