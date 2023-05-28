Labone Senior High School to host Accra edition of HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II

The Greater Accra edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II is expected to come off on Saturday, May 27 at the Labone Senior High School.

The regional championship saw massive turnouts in the Sunyani edition early this month and would now head to Ghana’s capital to continue the success story of haunting for national champions.

The event, organised by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited focuses on grooming kids between the ages of 12 to 16 to gain insight in the sport.

Over 300 Junior High and Senior High School children are expected to take part in the Accra edition as they journey for glory on Saturday.

Winners of the various categories would be given certificates, cash prizes, goodies from HD+ and many others.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports was Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF who noted that the Accra edition would be more than what was witnessed in Bono Region with the various participants also poised for action.

He expressed his excitement on how fast the sport had grown and urged pullers to take advantage of the platform and build upon their talents.

According to him, the winners would also have the chance of taking part in the upcoming African Armwrestling Championship this year.

The championship is in partnership with 442Media Production, Joy Prime, GNTV Junior, ETV Ghana, K-Balm from Kofikrom Pahrmacy, Charcoal Toothpaste from Royal Dach Pharmaceutical, Twist Cupcakes and Swaggers Restaurant together with BlynkxliveGH.