Labone SHS Senior House Master Under Scrutiny for Gun Display on Social Media

The Senior House Master of Labone Senior High School (SHS), Mr. Eric Agyemang, known as “Power,” is facing scrutiny after allegedly displaying a pump action gun on his WhatsApp Display Picture (DP), contravening firearms regulations.

According to Section Seven of Ghana’s Arms and Ammunitions Act, Mr Agyemang’s firearm display prohibited the public display of arms without proper authorization.

Reports indicate the image was visible from June 18th to June 24th, 2024, prompting concerns over compliance with legal firearm possession and usage protocols. This incident was brought to light by vigilant members of the public who reported the display to the appropriate authorities.

Social media, including WhatsApp, is considered a public space under Ghana’s Electronic Communications Act of 2008 (Act 775), raising legal questions about the appropriateness of such displays.

This scrutiny follows the conviction of Ghanaian artiste Medikal for a similar offence, where he was fined GH₵3,600 for publicly brandishing a gun during a music video shoot, which was deemed a violation of firearms regulations.

While the ownership and licensing status of Mr Agyemang’s displayed firearm remains unclear, experts have identified it as a pump-action gun. In Ghana, individuals aware of firearm licensing stipulations risk non-renewal of permits when firearms are publicly displayed without proper authorization.

The incident underscores ongoing debates surrounding firearm regulation and responsible social media conduct, particularly among individuals in positions of authority, such as educators.

Authorities are expected to investigate further to determine the legality and ownership of the firearm in question, ensure compliance with national firearms legislation, and uphold public safety standards.

Depending on the findings, Mr. Agyemang could face legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment, if found guilty of violating firearms regulations.