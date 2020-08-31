The indicator for the demand for labor in Germany rose “slightly” by two points to 94 points from July to August, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) said on Monday.

“After the pandemic-related slump in demand for labor in April, the upward trend from last month is thus continuing, starting from a low level,” according to BA.

Nevertheless, the figure was “very clearly below the previous year’s level” and still below the reference value of 100 points from 2015, said BA.

Fewer people were changing their jobs in the current “tense economic situation” and demand for additional personnel was generally lower so that less vacancies were to be filled in Germany’s labor market, said BA.

The number of vacancies across all sectors in Germany was below last year’s level and, apart from the public service sector, a double-digit percentage decline of vacancies was recorded in all sectors, according to BA.

The hospitality as well as the transport and logistics industry was “hit particularly hard by the lockdown,” BA noted. The sectors reported a drop in the number of vacancies of around 40 percent.

The monthly indicator is based on the job applications registered with the German Employment Agency. Since April this year, the job index indicator has been below the reference value of 2015.