Labour Commission Flags Surge in Unfair Dismissals, Intensifies Regional Resolutions

Ghana’s National Labour Commission (NLC) has reported a sharp rise in unfair dismissal cases, particularly in Tema, with Acting Executive Secretary Dr. Bernice Welbeck citing monthly complaints nearing 100.

Over the past decade, the commission has resolved over 6,000 labour disputes, including 2,000 in the last two years alone.

Speaking at a May 16 press briefing in Accra, Welbeck emphasized the prevalence of wrongful terminations and rights violations, noting Tema’s disproportionate caseload: “Unfair dismissals and medical claims dominate, with Tema currently topping regional complaints.”

To address the surge, the NLC has decentralized operations, establishing regional committees in Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Western regions. These panels aim to expedite dispute resolutions while adhering to Ghana’s Labour Act and constitutional guidelines.

NLC Chairman Justice Asuman Adu urged committee members to uphold impartiality: “Recuse yourselves from cases with personal interests and adjudicate strictly by the law,” he advised, referencing the 1992 Constitution and Legislative Instruments 1822/1833.

The reforms highlight Ghana’s efforts to strengthen labour protections amid growing industrial tensions, including public sector strikes.