The National Labour Commission has obtained an interlocutory injunction against the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.

The Injunction is to restrain the Association from embarking on their proposed strike action, beginning Monday, September 21, 2020.

The High Court, Labour Division, presided over by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson, said the injunction was for 10 days and upon its expiration, the Commission was to come back to court on notice.

Mr Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary, told the Ghana News Agency that per the Labour Act, the Association should have informed the Commission of their planned Action.

He said the Commission obtained the injunction because the Association falls under essential service.

The Labour Act 162 (1), states that if any industrial dispute that affects workers engaged in an essential service, the parties to the dispute shall endeavour to settle the dispute within three days of the occurrence of the dispute by negotiation.

It said if after the expiration of the three days, the dispute remains unresolved, the parties shall within twenty-four hours of the expiry of the three days, refer the dispute to the Commission for settlement by compulsory arbitration under section 164.

The Act also indicated that the Commission shall take immediate steps but not later than three days after the dispute has been referred to it, to settle the dispute by compulsory arbitration under section 164.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetics working in public health facilities across the country have threatened to withdraw their services from Monday, September 21, to press home demands for better conditions of service.

This comes after a series of negotiation meetings, which allegedly failed to yield desired results.