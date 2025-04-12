Labour Law Sufficient for 24‑Hour Economy

A labour consultant, Austin Gamey, has stated that Ghana’s existing Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) already provides all the legal mechanisms needed to operate a 24‑hour economy.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on April 12, he explained that the Act clearly allows for fixed‑term contracts of six months or more, part‑time engagements and shift work, all of which anticipated evolving labour needs.

Mr Gamey said there is no requirement for a new statute. Instead, he argued, the government should expand the Labour Regulations, 2007 (L.I. 1833) to spell out how around‑the‑clock operations will function in practice. “Everything is already in the law. All you need is to expand it in L.I. 1833 by giving fillip to what really should be done if we want to implement the 24‑hour economy,” he said.

His remarks come as the Mahama administration prepares to submit a legal framework for the 24‑hour economy. The policy was notably absent from the 2025 budget presented on March 11, prompting the Minority in Parliament to question the government’s commitment. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo‑Markin noted that neither the President nor the Finance Minister outlined the initiative in their speeches, leaving its future unclear.

Meanwhile, Presidential Advisor for the 24‑Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Augustus Goosie Tanoh, has identified key legislative reforms to remove obstacles and strengthen existing laws. He has proposed amendments to procurement rules, cooperative societies legislation and tax codes to foster continuous economic activity and job creation.

The shift towards a 24‑hour economy aims to boost productivity and create sustainable employment by leveraging current labour provisions alongside targeted regulatory updates. Clear guidelines on shift structures, overtime pay and worker safety will be essential to protect employees and give businesses the legal certainty needed for non‑stop operations.

In harnessing the potential of a 24‑hour economy, Ghana can build on its established labour framework rather than drafting entirely new legislation. Expanding the detailed provisions in L.I. 1833 will allow policymakers to define shift patterns, wage differentials and health safeguards for night workers.

At the same time, aligning procurement and cooperative laws with this vision can stimulate local industries and improve job creation. A focused regulatory update combined with stakeholder dialogue should provide the clarity needed for continuous operations, demonstrating how a strategic application of existing laws can drive innovation without legislative delay.