Labour Minister engages CLOGSAG on strike resolution, wins praise for leadership

The Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has once again demonstrated strong leadership in labor negotiations, this time engaging the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) over their ongoing strike.

During a crucial meeting with CLOGSAG executives, Dr. Pelpuo appealed to them to reconsider the strike while the government actively works on addressing their demands. His persuasive negotiation skills and deep understanding of the workers’ concerns resonated so strongly with the leadership that they broke into song in his honor—an unprecedented display of admiration.

Dr. Pelpuo’s commitment to fair wages and improved working conditions is well recognized, having previously played a key role in negotiating the 10% salary increase for public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS). This successful wage adjustment remains a major achievement in his tenure, reflecting his dedication to ensuring fair compensation for Ghanaian workers.

His ability to foster dialogue, build trust, and find common ground in labor disputes continues to reinforce confidence in his leadership. As negotiations progress, Dr. Pelpuo remains focused on securing a balanced resolution that meets the needs of workers while ensuring national stability and development.