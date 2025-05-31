Labour Minister Inaugurates National Workplace Inspection and Compliance Task Force

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has officially inaugurated a newly trained Inspection and Compliance Task Force to enforce workplace safety and labour standards across the country.

The task force, comprising inspectors trained under the Factories, Offices and Shops Act (FOSA), Act 328, and the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), will be responsible for monitoring factories, offices, and shops to ensure compliance with Ghana’s labour laws.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Ministry’s Chief Director, Mr. Hamidu Adakurugu, delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister. He described the task force as “ambassadors of reform and guardians of worker safety,” noting that their role is to uphold decent work, protect workers’ rights, ensure safe work environments, and boost investor confidence in the economy.

Hon. Dr. Pelpuo stressed that the Ministry had meticulously selected and trained the inspectors not only for their technical abilities but also for their integrity and commitment to upholding the law. “These inspectors have the full authority of the state to enter any workplace, shut down dangerous operations, and hold employers accountable to the highest standards,” he said.

He delivered a stern warning to employers across the country: “Compliance is non-negotiable. Inspectors will find you, our laws will hold you accountable, and our commitment to worker safety is unwavering.”

The Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on vulnerable groups, stating that special attention would be given to protecting women workers from discrimination, young workers from hazardous jobs, persons with disabilities through inclusive workplace policies, and extending formal protections to workers in the informal sector.

Dr. Pelpuo affirmed that the Ministry will continue to invest in the development of its inspectors, providing them with modern tools, legal backing, and the support of public awareness campaigns to enhance their effectiveness.

The inauguration of the task force marks a renewed commitment by the government to enforce workplace standards and safeguard the rights and wellbeing of all Ghanaian workers.