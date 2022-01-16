Labour Unions must fight for workers’ interests

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called on the Labour Unions to wake up from their slumber and work for the interest of workers.

“labour union leaders must acknowledge that governments are not willing to give workers what is due them on a silver platter”.

Mr Abraham Koomson GFL Secretary-General made the call said the mandate of labour unions was not about dues collection from members but served as the voices of the voiceless in the country.

“If decisions are not favourable to the worker, they should react to it, come together quickly and issue a statement. The power of the worker is through the unions – therefore, union leaders must recognize that no worker, no union and if the industries collapse the union is no more,” he said.

Mr Koomson who was assessing the labour front for 2021 and projecting for 2022 in an interview with the Ghana News Agency asked union leaders to wake up to their responsibilities towards workers’ welfare”.

Mr Koomson said trade unions were owned by the workers themselves, therefore, the leaders who were entrusted with the responsibility of championing the workers front must not become partners with employers to cheat the workers.

“As a worker, you must not just pay dues without thinking about the incentives the union should provide for you. Workers must seek for their welfare while in active service,” he said.