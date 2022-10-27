Labourer convicted on his own plea

A 28-year-old labourer, who intentionally and unlawfully caused harm to Madam Julia Amarteteley Laryea by stabbing her waist with a knife and leaving a severe injury has been convicted on his own plea by an Accra Circuit Court.

Master Christian Sowah, who was charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty and was convicted to serve an 18-month prison term with hard labour.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei-Ayeh ordered the convict to compensate the complainant with cash the sum of GH₵1000.00.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Madam Laryea is an Administrator at Pro-Life Pharmacy near the LEKMA hospital, Accra and resided at Teshie, while the convict was a labourer at Tema Port and Harbour and a resident of Teshie.

The prosecution said on September 03, at about 1800 hours during the Teshie Homowo Festival, while the complainant was on her way to the Teshie township to visit her family, an unknown person snatched her bag containing iPhone 13 valued at GH₵7,600.00, Huawei nova 7i at GH₵1,900.00, Samsung Galaxy A10s valued at GH₵1000.00.

Inspector Appiah said the person also took a purse containing an envelope with GH₵1,200.00, ID cards and some items from the complainant.

The prosecution said a struggle ensued between the complainant and the suspected thief.

Inspector Appiah said the convict, who was armed with a knife under the guise of arresting the thief stabbed the complainant in her waist, which caused the thief to escape with the complainant’s bag.

The prosecution said the complainant sustained severe injuries after the attack.

Inspector Appiah said one Jonas Okoe, who was a neighbour to the convict and on the scene, arrested him and handed him over to the police.

The prosecution said the knife, which the convict used was retrieved and the complainant was issued with the police medical form to seek medical attention.