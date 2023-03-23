Labourer jailed 10 years for defilement

A 28-year-old labourer has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a 12-year-old girl at La, in Accra.

Ebenezer Ekey was found guilty at the end of the trial by the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann. trial.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, said the complainant is a trader and the mother of the victim. The victim is also a class five pupil.

Chief Inspector Tekpor said the victim and her mother reside in a house belonging the Ekey’s grandmother.

On July 26, 2021, at about 1330 hours, the victim returned from school and Ekey sent her to buy him GHC2.00 Airteltigo airtime.

The prosecution said when the victim returned with the airtime, Ekey dragged her into his brothers’ room, undressed her and had sex with her.

It said the victim indicated that in the early part of July 2021, Ekey sexually abused her, and warned her not to tell anyone.

The victim however informed the complainant who reported the matter to the Police and a medical report form was issued to her to send the victim to the hospital.

On July 29, 2021, Ekey was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

The prosecution said on August 3, 2021, Ekey was put before the court and granted bail.

It said Ekey failed to appear in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 14, 2022, Ekey was arrested at his hideout and put before the court again.