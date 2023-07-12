Labourer jailed for stealing electrical cables

A 25-year-old labourer who stole electrical cables worth GHS73,000 belonging to Quality Properties Real Estate, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Daniel Atiah stole the cables on July 1, 2023, at East Legon Hills, Accra.

Charged with causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing, Atiah pleaded guilty.

Atiah prayed the court to forgive him, pleading, “I will never repeat the act again.”

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Atiah on his plea.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant Mr Philip Konetey was the Managing Director of Quality Properties Real Estate.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the company had buildings at East Legon Hills.

Prosecution said the accused person was a resident of Nanakrom.

On July 1, 2023, prosecution said at about 8:30 am, the complainant instructed his worker, Isaac Aboagye, a witness in the case, to go for some tiles from one of the rooms of the company’s building at East Legon Hills where building materials were kept.

It said when Aboagye arrived and was about to open the door, Atiah suddenly came out of the building through a window with quantities of stolen electrical cables.

Prosecution said Atiah sensing danger, took to his heels but was chased by Aboagye and one Hayford Bempong, also a witness, and Atiah was nabbed and handed over to the Police.

It said investigations however revealed that Atiah unlawfully entered one of the company’s buildings by causing damage to the burglar proof of a window and stole the electrical cables which were retrieved from him the cables worth GHS73, 000.