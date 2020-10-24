George Amoah, a 30-year old labourer has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for indecently assaulting a five-year-old girl.

Amoah pleaded guilty to the charge of indecent assault and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Yakubu Iddrisu told the Court that the complainant, Mrs. Elizabeth Lindsey is a trader and a mother of the victim and a resident at Kwaprow, while Amoah resides at Ola, both suburbs of Cape Coast.

On Thursday October 01, at about 1300 hours, Amoah went to kwaprow to visit his mother and met his six- year old sister playing with the victim.

He said the children followed Amoah to his mother’s room, but did not meet her and sent his sister out, living the victim in the room alone with him.

Sergeant Iddrisu told the court that Amoah forcibly inserted his fingers into the victim’s vagina and played around for minutes and asked her to go home.

Later that day, Sergeant Iddrisu said the victim complained of vaginal pains when her mother was bathing her and thinking it was an infection, the mother applied a cream to ease the pain.

On Saturday October 03, the victim while playing with her colleagues sighted Amoah and immediately hid her face with tears in the present of the mother.

On seeing that, the mother questioned the victim and she revealed her ordeal after which she, together with her landlord, Mr. Kofi Badu handed Amoah to the Police.

A Medical Report form was issued to the mother to take the victim to the hospital for treatment.