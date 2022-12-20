Labourer jailed two years for stabbing man in a scuffle

A 26-year-old labourer has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for stabbing a man with an unknown object in a scuffle.

James Amuzu, charged with causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, however, found Amuzu guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Gohoho said the complainant, Eugene Akyea, was a computer Engineer Technician residing at Spintex Road near Sakumono.

The prosecution said Amuzu resided at Community 18, Sakumono.

It said on April 27, 2022, Eugene Akyea reported to the Police at Sakumono that his brother, Richard Akyea had been stabbed by Amuzu at 12th First Avenue Spintex Road and he had been rushed to Danpong Medical Centre.

The prosecution said the Police proceeded to Danpong Medical Centre and they had information that the victim had been referred to Tema General Hospital for an emergency surgery.

It said on April 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the victim Richard Akyea, Joseph Nat Adams and one Charlotte were on board an unregistered Honda Accord car going home after watching a football match when they saw Amuzu, and his friend known as Dennis, walking in the middle of the road.

The prosecution said Joseph Nat Adams who was then driving the vehicle at the time, decided to alert Amuzu and his friend about the oncoming vehicle behind them by putting the vehicle’s gear on neutral and pressed on the accelerator.

It said Amuzu and his friend became frightened, and they both jumped on the right and left sides of the road respectively, because of the loud noise of the car engine.

The prosecution said that did not go down well with Amuzu, resulting in a heated argument with the driver of the vehicle and Amuzu.

It said the victim alighted from the vehicle and calmed Amuzu down, asking him to leave the scene.

The prosecution said Amuzu rather turned his anger on the victim and hit him in the left eye.

It said the victim was dazed and Amuzu rushed on him on the ground.

The prosecution said after the victim was rescued, he (victim) detected that Amuzu had stabbed him with an unknown object.

It said the victim began bleeding from his stomach and Amuzu on seeing the seriousness of the victim’s injury took to his heels but he was nabbed after a chase and handed over to the Police at Sakumono.

The prosecution said on April 29, 2022, the Police proceeded to the Tema General Hospital Male Ward where the victim was found with plaster on his left side of his tummy with swollen red eyes.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s shirt was retrieved from the scene for evidential purposes.

Amuzu in his caution statement denied stabbing the victim but admitted having fought the victim.