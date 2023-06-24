Labourer jailed two years for stealing

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old labourer to 24 months imprisonment for stealing a GHS 6,000 water tank.

Evan Opoku is said to have emptied the tank and rolled it on the ground and after stealing it.

Charged with unlawful entry and stealing, Opoku pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Opoku on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Opoku was sentenced to 12 months on the charge of unlawful entry and 24 months on the charge of stealing. Sentences are to run concurrently.

Prosecution led by Inspector Eric Ransford Abban said the complainant was a director of a firm in Accra and resided at Borteiman while the accused person, now convict, resided at Aviation, Adenta.

Prosecution said the complainant owned a seedling nursery around Adenta Aviation and employed a witness in the case as a caretaker.

It said the complainant stored water in her 5,000 litre tank on her farm.

On June 12, 2023, at about 7:00pm, the caretaker locked the gate and went to town to buy food and on his return, he detected that the water tank valued at GHS6,000 had been stolen.

Prosecution said the caretaker informed the complainant and the matter was reported to the Police.

While the matter was under investigation, Prosecution said the complainant had information that on June 12, 2013, at about 7:30 pm, the accused person was seen rolling the tank away.

It said accused person was therefore picked up by the Police.