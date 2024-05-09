Lack Of Action Derails Africa’s Nutrition Sustainability Program – Madam Jallow

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Madam Ishiatu Jallow, the Executive Secretary of Africa Catalyzing Action for Nutrition (AfriCAN), emphasized the group’s commitment to advocating for sustained action rather than short-term or medium-term plans. Speaking on May 8, 2024, at the Cedi Auditorium on the UHAS Main Campus, where AfriCAN was awarding certificates to journalists and youth trained a month prior, Madam Jallow highlighted the critical need for continuous efforts in addressing food and nutrition challenges in Africa.

“Africa boasts significant political will, yet it often lacks the necessary follow-through in tangible actions to ensure a lasting impact on food and nutrition,” Madam Jallow stated. “To have a political will is insufficient. Concrete actions and resources must complement it,” she emphasized. “While Africa possesses its resources, including those derived from our natural wealth, such as revenue from nutrition units, much of our interventions rely heavily on external support.”

Madam Jallow contrasted the approach of developed countries, which marry political will with sustained action, with that of Africa, which often relies on shifting political priorities. “Policymakers may champion nutrition initiatives one moment and shift focus the next,” she observed. “Hence, AfriCAN’s strategy is to harness both political and grassroots will and commitment, recognizing that sustained action requires alignment at all levels,” she added.

Dr. Charity Binka, a senior advisor at AfriCAN, echoed the importance of media advocacy in driving nutritional change. “Media serves as a potent catalyst for change when leveraged effectively,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile, Prof. Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of UHAS, urged the media to translate their training into tangible improvements in nutritional awareness and practices.

AfriCAN, dedicated to promoting good nutrition across Africa, recently conducted a three-day training program for journalists and youth under the theme “Good Nutrition Starts with Me.” The participants, equipped with certificates of participation, are now poised to serve as ambassadors for nutritional awareness in their communities.

The ceremony, attended by esteemed figures such as Prof. Frank Baiden, Dean of the School of Public Health, and Prof. Francis Zotor, Country Director of AfriCAN, underscores the collective commitment to fostering a healthier future for Africa.