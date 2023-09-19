Lack of Architects in Bono Region Pose Challenges to Urban Planning

In the Bono Region, none of the twelve (12) Municipal and District Assemblies can boast of having an architect on board, leaving the region’s built environment under the sole supervision of assembly engineers.

Mr. Foster Osae-Akonnor, President of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), expressed deep concern about this absence of architects in local governance within the region.

He stressed that the dearth of these core professionals hampered effective planning and oversight of construction projects, as the assemblies lacked the capacity to regulate potentially hazardous constructions.

According to him, the crucial role of architects is underutilized at the assembly level, which presents a substantial challenge for the region’s built environment.

Osae-Akonnor noted that architects felt excluded from the nation’s development, leading to various issues related to structural integrity and service quality in “unregulated” buildings.

He urged assemblies to incorporate architects into the permitting process and various stages of construction, including final certification of habitable structures.

These concerns came to light during a town hall meeting organized by the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) in Sunyani, as part of their 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The event aimed to introduce GIA to the region and highlight the pivotal role architects play in physical development.

Foster Osae-Akonnor called upon the assemblies to collaborate with architects to ensure that infrastructure is well-designed to enhance the country’s development.

He pointed out that haphazardly placed kiosks, signboards, and poorly located infrastructures contribute to the unattractiveness of cities and hinder planned development.

The town hall meeting brought together architects, assembly representatives, chiefs, and the media, focusing on the theme “Architects and the Community.”

The GIA President expressed concerns about recent building collapses in the country but pledged collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council to implement stronger policies.

Mr. Osae-Akonnor noted that most assemblies lacked the capability to issue habitation certificates due to the absence of architects.

He disclosed that the Institute was working alongside the Ministry of Local Government to formulate a ten-year strategic plan that would be meticulously followed through to implementation.

He also encouraged architects to initiate comprehensive planning for all Municipal and District Assemblies, emphasizing the importance of involving professionals in urban planning for a safer and more sustainable built environment.

The 60th Anniversary Celebration, themed “Architects and the Community,” gathered traditional leaders, local government heads, civil society organizations, and professionals from the built environment.

The Bono Regional Minister, represented by the Chief Director of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Andrews Okumah Nawil, recognized the challenges posed by unplanned cities and called for collaboration among planning professionals to mitigate these issues and promote sustainable urban development.