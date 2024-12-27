Lack of Education Threatens the Future of Children at Gambaga Witches Camp

The future of children residing at the Gambaga witches camp in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region is at risk due to a critical lack of access to quality education.

The camp, currently home to 83 women accused of witchcraft and their 33 dependents, is struggling to meet the educational needs of its young residents.

These children, many of whom were forced to flee their communities alongside their families, are paying the price for their displacement, with few educational opportunities available to them in the camp. The custodians of the camp are raising alarms, urging the government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to intervene to provide these children with the education they deserve.

“We are worried about the future of these children,” said one of the custodians. “They are not receiving the education they need to succeed in life. We urge NGOs and the government to intervene and support us in providing these children with the quality education they deserve.”

The camp’s situation underscores the broader issue of education inequality, particularly for marginalized communities. Chief Kpana-raana, another custodian at the camp, explained the dire circumstances in an interview with Asaase News, noting that many of the children, some of whom are grandchildren of the women in the camp, have no access to schooling.

“As they are here, they were brought here from their comfort zone,” said Chief Kpana-raana. “They have dependents, and some have children of school-going age. If these children do not get education, what happens to them? It is a serious problem that we are facing.”

He further emphasized that the lack of education contributes to the cycle of poverty and stigmatization faced by those in the camp, who are often accused of witchcraft due to social and cultural misunderstandings. “If they are not educated, we will continue to see ignorance and poverty perpetuated, and that is not good for the future,” he lamented.

The custodians are appealing to both the government and benevolent organizations to sponsor the education of these children, who, despite having their basic needs met, face an uncertain future without proper schooling. “They eat and drink, but their future education is our problem,” Chief Kpana-raana said. “We wish that an organization could come to support them with uniforms, school fees, and any other educational needs.”

Chief Baba Sakpari Alhassan, the North East Regional Coordinator for Culture, also highlighted the need for proper care and attention for the women and children at the camp. He stressed that NGOs and philanthropists should take action to ensure the children receive the education they deserve, giving them a chance at a brighter future.

The call for urgent intervention comes as a reminder of the importance of education in breaking cycles of poverty, ignorance, and marginalization. Without support, these children risk growing up without the tools to change their circumstances, and the challenges faced by their community may persist for generations to come.