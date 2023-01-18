Lack of farm equipment impedes agriculture growth in Dormaa Municipality

Mr Jacob Takyi, the 2022 Dormaa Central Municipal Best Farmer, Wednesday said the lack of requisite equipment for farmers is impeding agriculture growth in the municipality.

He said the problem was a major dis-incentive, thereby making farming unattractive to the youth.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Antwirifo, a farming community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr Takyi said: “Many farmers in the area continue to use the primitive methods of farming; using cutlasses and hoes”.

“As a result, they are unable to expand their farming activities and cart their farm produce from the farm gate to marketing centers due to unavailability of tricycles.”

He called on the Government to tackle the challenges proactively to enable farmers to expand their farming activities and improve food productivity.

“During harvesting, quantities of maize remain on the farmlands for weeks and sometimes extend into months because there are no means of transport to convey the produce to the markets” Mr Takyi said.

“We need more tricycles to help us convey our food produce and financial assistance to produce more to ensure food security.”

He urged farmers in the area to form a group or association to serve as a mouthpiece to promote their interests, the absence of which had partly contributed to their inability to effectively tackle their challenges.