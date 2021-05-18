Mr Nuhu Abdul-Wahab, the Assembly Member for the Zingu Electoral Area, has lamented the lack of health facility at Zingu in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region, which impedes timely access to healthcare.

He said Zingu had a population of more than 2,000 people but they had to trek to Wa, Gbegri or Cheree before they could access healthcare services.

Mr Abdul-Wahab, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said poor road network linking Zingu to Wa and other communities had compounded the plight of the people.

He said pregnant women, children and the aged were the most affected in terms of timely healthcare access.

“We don’t have a clinic or CHPS compound at Zingu. It is a very large community with more than 2000 people but we lack healthcare facilities,” he said.

“So anytime someone is sick, they have to carry the person to the nearest facility at Gberi or Cheree or Wa, which is always very difficult for them.”

He appealed to the authorities and benevolent individuals and organisations to provide the community with a health facility to alleviate their plight.

Meanwhile the United Nations enjoins member states to ensure accessible Universal Health Care throughout the country by 2030 to improve the quality of care, regardless of one’s age, gender and social status.

However, poor access to healthcare services, particularly at the rural level, remained a bottleneck to achieving these targets.