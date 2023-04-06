Lack of recognition for choral groups outside the big cities unhelpful

Mr. Joseph Owusu-Addo, the Executive Director of the Catholic Voices GH, has bemoaned the lack of recognition for choral groups outside the big cities despite their exploits in the industry.

He said it was important for event organisers to provide opportunities for such groups to showcase their talents at big events as a way of promoting choral music in the country.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the second edition of Lent to Easter Concert held at the auditorium of the St. Thomas Cathedral in Obuasi.

The annual event which is held ahead of Easter seeks to highlight the passion of Jesus Christ and why Jesus Christ died for mankind.

This year’s edition was held on the theme, “He is risen.”

Participating choral groups entertained the gathering with their soothing, rich and carefully crafted hymns to praise the Lord.

“The renaissance of choral music with the emergence of Harmonious Chorale and other groups lends credence to the fact that choral music is still relevant hence there is need to throw more light on those in other towns to showcase our talents,” Mr. Owusu-Addo stated.

He said Easter should not only be celebrated with crusades and rallies alone but also to preach about the relevance of Christ’s death to mankind through musical events like the concert.

He urged other churches to form choral groups in order to boost the industry which he said was not bereft of talent.

Most Rev. John Yaw Afoakwa, Catholic Bishop of Obuasi Diocese, lauded the Catholic Voice GH and other choral groups for praising God through their genre.

He encouraged them to take advantage of social media especially tiktok to promote their music.

Tiktok is a popular social media app that allows users to create, watch, and share videos shot on mobile devices or webcams.

Most Rev. Afoakwa believed that the use of the social media app would enable their music reach the larger population for their arts to be appreciated.

He seized the opportunity to advise Christians to look back and reflect on the essence of the death of Jesus Christ during the Easter festivities.

“I am speaking to everybody including the youth, let’s see Easter as an opportunity to move away from wrong doings and accept Christ and not rather see Easter as an occasion to make merry and commit more sin,” he advised.