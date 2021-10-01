Lack of veterinary doctors negatively affect services

Mr Joseph Kofi Abu, Greater Accra Regional Veterinary Officer has revealed that the inadequate number of veterinary doctors was negatively affecting veterinary services in the country.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone during the World Rabies Day celebrations, Mr Abu stated that Ghana has many trained veterinary doctors who hitherto were not in active service.

He explained that it was time the government employ veterinary doctors to meet the daily demands for veterinary services in the various districts in the country.

According to him the total number of veterinary doctors in the country was about 70 personnel adding that most of them would retire soon, which could further reduce the numbers to something below 60 doctors a situation he said was not healthy for the country.

Mr Abu explained that eliminating rabies infections by the year 2030 could be achieved when the various districts have veterinary doctors to render professional veterinary services to the residents.

He noted that the recent outbreak of avian influenza, the African Swine Flu, and Rabies endemic in some parts of the country suggested that many veterinary doctors were needed in the country.

The Greater Accra Regional Veterinary officer appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency recruit and deploy trained veterinary officers into the various districts in the country.