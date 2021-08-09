Lactating Mothers asked to embrace breastfeeding for growth and development

Lactating Mothers have been advised to adhere to health experts prescription of six months exclusive breastfeeding since it was the best way to provide infants with the essential nutrients required for growth and development.

Madam Marian Mikem, a Senior Midwife at the Kwesimintsim Hospital in Takoradi, who made the call in an interview with the GNA to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week, hinted that breastmilk was extremely nutritious and healthy for babies and could help them develop healthy weight and also enhance the cognitive function of babies.

According to her, “the World Health Organisation (WHO) says breastmilk is the ideal food for infants as it is safe, clean and acts as babies’ first vaccine, thereby protecting them against many common childhood illnesses.”

She said the benefits of breastfeeding in babies were many and include helping to boost the immune system, lowering the infant mortality rate, lowering the risk of developing infections such as respiratory tract infections, diabetes, allergic diseases and childhood leukaemia.

Madam Mikem observed that breastfeeding was one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival and urged mothers to eat a healthy and balanced diet, especially foods that have a lot of fluids.

Touching on COVID-19 and breastfeeding, she noted that there was a lot of misinformation around breastfeeding and said transmission of active COVID-19 through breast milk and breastfeeding had not been detected to date hence there was no reason to avoid or stop breastfeeding.

She said the lactating mother with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 could breastfeed if they wish to do so by following few precautions as prescribed by the WHO before breastfeeding, such as washing their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

Meanwhile, in case of unavailability of water, one could use a hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol content and should always wear a mask during any contact with the baby, including breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1 to 7. This year, the theme for the breastfeeding week was, “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”