LADA Hosts Policy Dialogue on Sustainable Health Financing for Mothers and Newborns

In recognition of World Health Day 2025, Law and Development Associates (LADA) convened a high-level policy dialogue in Accra under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Brighter Futures: Unlocking Universal Health Coverage for Maternal and Newborn Health.”

The forum brought together legal experts, health professionals, and development practitioners to explore strategies for sustaining maternal and child health financing amid global economic uncertainty and reduced donor support.

The dialogue addressed pressing questions around Ghana’s ability to maintain progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the face of funding challenges, including recent cutbacks from major partners such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Among the proposals tabled was the introduction of free ambulance services for children under five, a measure aimed at improving emergency healthcare access and reducing child mortality rates.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Raymond Atuguba, Board Chairman of LADA and Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, stressed the importance of strategic partnerships in financing health services. He called for regulatory reforms and innovative financing models to offset the effects of declining external support. “Ghana must leverage on strategic partnerships to finance health, amid USAID cuts by optimizing our regulatory frameworks and embracing innovative financing models,” he said.

Professor Atuguba also emphasized the need to strengthen local systems to make them more resilient to external funding shocks.

The panel discussions featured experts including Dr. Amanuel Abajobir of the African Population and Health Research Center, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye of the Pediatric Society of Ghana, and Dr. Becky Boakye-Yiadom from the National Health Insurance Authority. The discussions underscored the importance of institutional reform, better inter-agency coordination, and the use of data-driven decision-making to enhance accountability and impact in health spending.

As a multidisciplinary consultancy, LADA has long played a central role in bridging the gap between law and development in West Africa. With a portfolio that includes advisory roles in establishing national health insurance frameworks in both Ghana and The Gambia, the organization has established itself as a key player in shaping health policy in the region.

LADA’s broader mission focuses on identifying systemic gaps within legal and institutional frameworks that affect access to essential services, including healthcare. Its expertise spans public policy analysis, legislative development, and institutional strengthening—all central to advancing sustainable, rights-based development.

The event concluded with a call for multisectoral collaboration and increased investment in maternal and newborn health. As international donor support becomes increasingly uncertain, the dialogue highlighted the urgency of building a diversified and inclusive approach to health financing. LADA’s platform served as a timely reminder of the critical role that policy innovation and legal reform play in achieving lasting health outcomes.