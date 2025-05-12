LADA Institute builds capacity for journalists to enhance advocacy on road safety

LADA Institute, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised a one-day media sensitisation workshop on road safety for a cross section of journalists in Accra.

The workshop was aimed at building the capacity of media practitioners with the requisite knowledge and strategic insight needed to effectively and efficiently influence public perception and behaviour on road safety thorough informed reporting, advocacy and responsible messaging.

Journalists in these regards were taken through a series of presentations such as An overview of road safety issues and challenges in Ghana, Role of the media in road safety: How the media can influence public perception and behaviour related to road safety, Promoting the use of seatbelts and child restraints: Making a case for legislative amendments

The media sensitization and dissemination workshop was in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Global Road Safety Partnership, Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), and Vital Strategies.

Speaking at the programme, Team Leader of LADA Institute, Dr. Rowland Atta – Kesson said road traffic injuries can lead to disability, loss of livelihood and financial devastation with victims not receiving compensation as substantial crucial road safety interventions remains inadequate, adding that the establishment of robust and consistent applied enforcement mechanisms do not receive sufficient attention.

The Team Leader said his outfit have been advocating for the amendment of the country’s existing legislation to make the use of child restraint mandatory to meet international best practices in child passenger safety.

He however challenged journalists to exposes existing safety gaps and advocate also stronger enforcement of road safety regulations to reduce fatalities on the roads.

In a remark, the Director of Planning and Programming of National Road Safety Authority Mr. Martin Owusu Afram said over speeding leads to crashes and advised drivers to comply with road safety regulations.

Project Coordinator of LADA Institute, Madam Shirley Haizel – Ferguson called for the enforcement of law on child restraint systems in order to reduce the risk of children getting injured on road crashes.

Report by Ben LARYEA