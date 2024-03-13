LADA Institute urges government to initiate steps to address road traffic fatalities on children

The Project Manager of LADA Institute, a Non-Governmental Organization(NGO), Mrs. Shirley Haizel-Ferguson has called for a policy and legislative framework for child restraints and seatbelt for children in vehicles in the country as data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) indicates that 952 children have died from road crashes between the year 2019 and 2021.

She said stakeholders in the road sector must put in place swift measures to help reduce road traffic accidents among children across the country adding that players must make a conscious effort in that regard to save the lives of children.

The Project Manager however, challenge players in the road and transport sector to intensify education on road crashes and also draw up a legal frame work as part of the drive to address carnage on the roads particularly child fatalities.

Mrs. Haizel-Ferguson made the disclosure at a day media sensitization workshop in Accra, dubbed “the policy and legislative framework for child restraints and seatbelts for children in Ghana

The workshop was organized by LADA Institute in collaboration with Global Road Safety Partnership, International Federation of Red Cross and the Red Cresent societies in Accra

It was attended by a cross section of the media aimed at increasing awareness of the social and economic benefits of the use of seatbelts and to encourage media reportage on the use of seatbelts for the protection and safety of children in vehicle.

“Parents drive vehicles without safety measures on children as children play at the backseat”, she said and stated that the attitude is quite worrying and however advised parents to buckle the seatbelts to ensure the safety of children.

For his part a Road Safety Consultant Mr. Ekow Wilson –Asaam said the usage of seatbelts will reduce road traffic fatalities in the event of accidents and called an appropriate seatbelt that will secure children postion in vehicles

He explained that the right child restraints seatbelts when properly design will protect children and will also reduce the challenges associated with road traffic crashes and advised parents to step up the usage of seatbelts as part of the efforts to practice child safety in vehicles.

In his remarks Mr. Alfred Ocansey of Media General commended LADA Institute for engaging the media on the need to highlight issues on child restraints and seatbelts for children in their respective reportage.

He said the workshop will challenge government and stakeholders to come up with policy and a legislative frame work to address the rampant road traffic fatalities on children.

Report by Ben LARYEA