Lady 1 Foundation set to donate to Sekondi School for the Deaf

Lady 1 Foundation is set to carry out its another heartwarming humanitarian gesture to the Sekondi School for the Deaf.

The Foundation which was founded by Ghana’s most promising Actress, Mary Awuni with a Showbiz name Lady 1, will donate several items to the Sekondi School for the Deaf.

The donation which is scheduled to take place on March 22, 2024, is part of Lady 1’s agenda of reaching out to the needy and the poor in society.

Speaking to her, Mary Awuni revealed that her Foundation will be donating assorted items to the Sekondi School for the Deaf.

The items she hinted, will include bags of rice, maize, sugar, bottled and sachet water, cooking oil, mackerels, drinks, crates of eggs, packets of biscuits, among others.

She believes that giving is divine as she said; “Let your beautiful soul shine through, for a heart as pure as yours deserves to be celebrated. A beauty that radiates from within surpasses all external charms. Embrace the light within you and share it with the world. Your kindness and compassion make this world a better place.”

She is however appealing for support towards the event as she calls for donations through MoMo number 0503133686 or people who are touched to donate or support the project can call for donation.