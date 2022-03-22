Lady 1 Keeps Fans Salivating With Hot Birthday Photo

Actress Mary Awuni a.k.a Lady 1 has given her followers a lot to salivate through the day as they keep looking at her recent photo on social media which obviously is taken today, March 22, which is her BIRTHDAY.

Lady 1 took to her facebook page with one tantalizing picture with a quote that many of her followers commented on.

She wrote: “I love when my plans become a reality! I love when I dream, and the dreams happen. All my wishes, dreams and plans will eventually happen! I will work hard to make them happen. Happy birthday to me.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LADY 1

See her picture below:

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA