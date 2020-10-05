Ghanaian female songstress Lady Jay has released her latest single titled “Fire” which is inspired by women empowerment and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

This year has been good for the sensational vocalist especially after the release of her debut EP “Anywhere You Dey”, with two of her songs, “Odo Nana” and “For You You You” got featured on HBO hit TV show “I May Destroy You”.

Her new song “Fire” is an infusion of West Africa and South Africa melodies with the local dialect from Ghana creating a powerful piece.

Lady Jay had been in the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry for over a decade and had worked with some of the region’s most influential artistes including Sarkodie, Efya, BOJ, E.L, and Yaa Pono.

Lady Jay was signed onto the Wahala Entertainment Record Label in 2018 after she returned from Canada, where she studied music business. The company works hand in hand with ditto music and since then had released five singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners.

She did her first virtual concert and was working on her famous live music concert “Magic Dream” held at Zen Garden. Her concerts set a new bar for live music in Ghana.