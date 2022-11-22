Lady Jay, Kwan Pa, Adaha Dancers And Others To Thrill At 7th Birthday Bash On December 17

Sensational Female musician Lady Jay, exponents of Palm Wine Music, Kwan Pa and the Adaha Fire Dancers are some of the entertainers in the package slated for Zen Garden on December 17th, 2022 for the 7th Birthday Bash.

According to the organisers, a lot of guests would be passing through and it is an event patrons of good music can not miss.

This is the seventh in the series of the annual project and every year, it keeps getting better and bigger.

The Zen Garden at Labone in Accra is certainly the place to celebrate birthday parties, and all special occasions.

The place is serene, cosy, exotic, fresh, organic and romantic.

Zen Garden offers assorted varieties of drinks and food at affordable prices every time, but on the Birthday Bash is just super amazing, and for people who are adventurous and love seeing new things, they must not miss.

Services at Zen Garden are so special that when you come for the first time, you will love to come again and keep on coming and also inviting friends and family.

The Birthday Bash is a special occasion, and those who will attend must pay a cool 200ghc to enter.

Certainly I will be there and you must join me because it’s all about celebrating, entertaining, eating, drinking, dancing and making new friends.