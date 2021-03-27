Lady Jay is a Ghanaian vocal powerhouse always known for her craft, creativity and rebellious nature. She is releasing her new single “Social Media”, which is a witty Afro-pop groovy take on a modern love song.

The story revolves around the life of two lovers on social media, where one of them took love for granted while the other found another lover on social media. The song sounds fresh, exciting and relatable to young listeners and lovers.

Lady Jay has been in the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry for over a decade and can be noted for her singles such as: “Fire”, “Odo Nana”, “Freedom”, “For You You You” ft. Magnom and “Venus” ft. Sarkodie.

Wahala Entertainment signed Lady Jay in 2019 after she returned from Canada where she studied music business. Since then she released her debut EP “Anywhere You Dey”, which was a massive success with tracks being used by HBO and BBC’s “I May Destroy You” and many national and international advertising campaigns..

Aside that, she has worked with some of the region’s most influential artists including Sarkodie, Efya, BOJ, E.L, and Yaa Pono just to name a few. What makes Lady Jay different is her live shows called “Magic Dream”. This concert got national attention since it was played several times on Television and can be watched on YouTube.

“Social Media” can be found on all music streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Boomplay and Amazon Music. LadyJay is also set to release a video for the new single in April followed by another new single titled “Marry You” ft. Yaa Pono. Lady Jay is still working on her long awaited single and album titled “This is Africa” set for release later this year.