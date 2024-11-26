Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Lady Jaydee Inks Distribution Deal With UMG EA

    Tanzanian veteran singer Lady Jaydee, also known as the ‘Queen of Bongo Flava’ has signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA). This comes a month after she was inducted at the Bongo Flava Honors for her remarkable contribution to the growth of Bongo Flava music.

    The deal coincides with Lady Jaydee celebrating 25 years in the music industry. After her induction into Tanzania’s ‘Hall of Fame,’ she is happy to commemorate this achievement by signing a deal with UMG East Africa. The deal affirms UMG EA’s growing roster in East Africa and showcases Lady JayDee’s prowess as a musical powerhouse in the region.

    Born Judith Mbibo in 1979, Lady Jaydee’s music journey started in the 1990’s. She started off as a rapper and later found a new path where her vocals came to use. Her firm legacy has been built on creating incredible, top-charting, and sometimes female-empowerment music that saw her receive a lot of love and support from Tanzania, Kenya and other countries in the East African Region.

    With 9 studio albums and over thirty local and international awards under her name, Lady Jaydee has been a revolutionary in refining Bongo Flava music through releasing music, touring and performing in Tanzania, across Africa, and around the world, judging reality TV shows such as The Voice Africa and more.

    With its growing roster of talented East Africa artists, UMG EA is opening up new possibilities in the region and exporting local talent to the world. Lady Jaydee joins a list of artists at UMG ready to shape the industry even further.

    ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP:

    Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com

