Ace musician, Lady Jay says she has burnt down the door “of no return” and Africans should now think about preserving their liberty and heritage, knowing that they can also do much for the world.

The songstress in an interview said her latest single is inspired by strength and courage of Yaa Asantewa, the great Ashanti Queen who led and fought racism and colonialism.

“It’s a story about loving ourselves and believing in ourselves, and encouraging each other – empowerment,” she expressed.

She said Africans were royals; Kings and Queens, so they should believe in themselves and know that they were not ordinary people as they achieve more if they were determined.

“I am happy to realize my dream as a musician and glad to be the first artiste in Ghana to fly on stage, I feel amazing and I thank all, the production crew, dancers and fire eaters who supported me,” she added.

According to Lady Jay, two more singles were ready- ‘Marry You’ and ‘Social Media’ so there is more music and video coming up from the Wahala Studio for people who love good sound.

“My album entitled ‘This is Africa’ will come out pretty soon, I am presently working on it, I thank Wahala Entertainment for the massive support” she disclosed.

The international songstress said many lessons can be learnt from the video, ‘Fire’ which is now on @vevo and YouTube.

She revealed that anger also moved her to do ‘Fire’ as she hated racism and wants people of all pedigree and ancestry to live in harmony and adoration.

Her latest video was premiered at the 4SyteTV Mansion in Accra on Sunday, November 1, 2020 which attracted some distinguished personalities in the music fraternity.

The video ‘Fire’ is now on @vevo and YouTube: