Lady Naa Yaa Nsarko targets Miss Maliaka Crown

Ten finalist will battle for the ultimate at the coronation of Miss Malaika Ghana 2023, which comes off on Friday, November 24, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

One name, which stands out from the lot, is Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko who has maintained an admirable composure and shown remarkable progress and impeccable achievements throughout the show.

“Lady”, as she is affectionately called, is noted to have won four of the six in-house tasks all the competitors were assigned frequently, including cultural, photoshoot, fun night, and fashion tasks, and would be looking forward to completing this feat with the grand prize of cash, a car and a crown.

Nana Yaa Nsarko who aims to be a human rights lawyer says she would live up to expectations when she wins the competition.

Showstoppers including, Mr Drew, Sefa, Olive the Boy, Loli X Lola, Maya Blu and Banzy Banero are expected to perform on Friday night when the show kicks off at 8pm.

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko had her basic education at St Peter’s Mission School before proceeding to Aburi Girls’ Senior High School where she became the President of the Ghana United Nations Student and Youth Association.

She holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). During her time at KNUST, she participated in various legal forums, showcasing her prowess in women empowerment, negotiations, clinic and mooting and youth advocacy.

Yaa Nsarko has a special appreciation for diverse perspectives and believes in constructive dialogues. Outside academics, she is a Youth Counselor, a Digital content creator.

Recently, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for Women Empowerment in Ghana by the New York Base International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

Global Peace, an initiative of ACCORD based in Durban, South Africa, once featured Nana Yaa Nsarko as a distinguished speaker at the Global Peace Summit on Youth, Peace and Security.

Global Peace initially had its maiden Intergenerational Dialogue launched in Accra in May 2019 by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

With exceptional talent, she hopes to combine legal knowledge, communication skills, and high school experiences to excel in her career and positively influence the lives of her peers and her community.

Nana Yaa seeks to embark on deepening awareness creation on HIV and promoting HIV self-testing as her project when she wins the crown. Her hobbies are cooking, dancing and taking pictures.