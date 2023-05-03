Lagos Commuters to enjoy electric buses

The Lagos State Government in partnership with Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL) has taken delivery of the electric mass transit buses that will kick off the proof of concept phase of its sustainable transport initiative.

This comes a year after Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and OCEL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable the successful deployment of an Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Ecosystem (electric buses, charging stations and other supporting infrastructure) towards the attainment of a sustainable road transport system in Lagos.

LAMATA is the Lagos State Government agency tasked with planning, implementing, regulating and franchising sustainable integrated public transport in the state.

In line with its culture of excellence, OCEL, partnered with Yutong Bus Co Limited, the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer to produce electric buses, equipped with air conditioning and Wi-Fi, a statement by the company said.

In addition to the arrival of these electric buses, OCEL has also taken delivery of the charging stations and spare parts necessary to ensure their effective operation.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Our new electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but will also increase efficiency. This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation. We shall be running a pilot scheme over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current BRT buses to further improve our public transport service.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Lagos.”

The receipt of both the buses and charging stations marks the commencement of our Sustainable Transport Initiative, which is one of the company’s pipeline projects to support Nigeria in meeting its goal of net zero by 2060, the company said.

Commenting, the Managing Director of Yutong West Africa, Mr Frank Lee, stated: “This is a watershed moment for Yutong. It’s our first delivery of electric mass transit buses in Sub-Saharan Africa and the first step in the large-scale deployment of an electric-powered public road transport system in Nigeria.

We are excited to be embarking on this journey in partnership with Oando, an organisation with a history of stellar performance in the energy sector and are hopeful to see a quick turnaround in our joint plans to advance all facets of the country’s transition to eco-friendly vehicles, including the development of local capacity through the delivery of, and exposure to extensive training programs for all stakeholders, from drivers to operators and the regulators.

Our foray into Sub-Saharan Africa has transformed us into a global supplier of EVs with customers across the Middle East, Europe, South America and Asia. Our electric vehicles offer outstanding performance due to their advanced technology capabilities and testing for different terrains; all of which make our buses particularly well suited for use as a public transportation option in Nigeria”.

Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, said: “The arrival of the electric buses confirms Lagos State Government’s commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas effects, using modern rolling stock, powered by clean energy, in the State’s transport operations.

“It is, for this reason, we are partnering with the private sector to facilitate the transition to the use of cleaner energy in public transport thereby actualizing our vision of a transport system that provides options to the people and improves their lifestyle by reducing carbon emissions generated by fossil-fuelled rolling stock, through the gradual phasing out of vehicles contributing to the pollution of the environment.”

Chairman of OCEL, Adewale Tinubu, noted: “Audacity and innovation have always been key tenets in our journey to transform Nigeria’s energy future. It’s this spirit that has brought us to this juncture today – at the forefront of propelling Nigeria towards realizing her net-zero targets.

“The arrival of our electric mass transit buses and the development of an EV infrastructure ecosystem is a reminder that the only way to remain ahead of the curve is by being unafraid to break new ground and consistently looking for opportunities to leapfrog.

“Furthermore, this project underscores the African saying, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.’ Public-Private Partnerships have been critical to getting the project to this point and will continue to fuel our expansion across the entire country.

“I must commend the collaborative efforts of the Lagos State Government through LAMATA in seeing this project through. The commencement of this project gives us a platform to showcase to other States what is possible and open the door for engagements on bespoke solutions to suit their local needs as well as act as a model to be adopted by other organisations looking to venture into sustainable transportation.”