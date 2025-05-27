Lagos, Johannesburg, Kampala Rank Among World’s Fastest-Growing Tech Hubs

Lagos, Johannesburg, and Kampala have been named among the world’s fastest-growing tech hubs in the 2025 Global Tech Ecosystem Index by Dealroom.co, underscoring Africa’s accelerating influence in the global digital economy.

Lagos claimed the top global spot, driven by an 11.6-fold surge in its startup ecosystem value since 2017, despite Nigeria’s economic challenges. The city has produced five unicorns and become a magnet for venture capital, fueled by mobile-first innovation, fintech dominance, and a youth-led digital culture.

Johannesburg secured a top-20 position, recognized for its robust infrastructure, financial services networks, and corporate-backed entrepreneurial initiatives. As South Africa’s economic hub, the city leverages its connectivity and regulatory frameworks to nurture startups, cementing its role as a regional tech gateway. Kampala, representing East Africa, earned its place through rising fintech adoption, improved digital infrastructure, and progressive policies supporting entrepreneurship. Uganda’s capital has turned local challenges into tech-driven solutions, exemplifying Africa’s grassroots innovation surge.

The index evaluates cities based on venture capital inflows, startup valuations, unicorn counts, university-industry collaboration, and regulatory environments. Analysts note that Africa’s youthful population, expanding smartphone access, and growing investor confidence are reshaping its role from a passive participant to a dynamic shaper of global tech trends.

This year’s rankings reflect a continental shift, with African hubs increasingly setting benchmarks in fintech, agritech, and healthtech. As digital transformation accelerates, these cities exemplify how localized solutions can achieve global relevance, positioning Africa as a critical player in the next wave of technological advancement.