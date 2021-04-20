The LAIF Fisheries Company Limited has petitioned the Minister of National Security to conduct a full-scale investigation into the arrest of its workers and subsequent search of the company’s premises by operatives of National Security.

The petition, dated April 16, 2021, was signed by Mr Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, Director of LAIF Fisheries Company Limited, and copied to the President, Vice President, and the Speaker of Parliament, among others.

The petition, made available to the Ghana News Agency, said on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at about 1200 hours, a team of National Security Operatives with armed uniformed Police and Military men invaded the residence of the Chairman of Laif Fisheries.

The petition alleged the operatives broke into Laif Fisheries Company Accountant’s safe, and other rooms and took away money and valuables.

The petition implored the National Security Minister to ensure that the US$15,000.00 and GHC80,000.00 allegedly taken from the residence and office premises of the Company were returned.