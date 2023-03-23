Lake Victoria’s powerful waves dismantle 212 small fishing boats

Powerful waves caused by strong winds have dismantled 212 small fishing boats in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria, an official confirmed Wednesday.

“Thirty-eight of the dismantled boats are beyond repair,” said Munubi Mussa, councilor for Bukumi ward in Musoma district in Mara region.

Mussa said the boats were dismantled by the strong waves at 5 p.m., local time, Monday at Busekela and Buira small-scale fish landing sites as fishermen were preparing for their night fishing in the lake shared by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Mussa said the waves also destroyed other fishing gear used by the fishermen, including fishing nets.

“The incident has been reported to district authorities as we have started counting the loss caused by the waves,” said Mussa. Enditem