Lakpleku residents appeal for additional pipe stands

Residents of Lakpleku in the Ningo-Prampram District have appealed to the Community Water and Sanitation Agency to provide the community with enough pipe stands to ensure that households get regular water supply.

Lakpleku is a community located on the Tema-Aflao highway, a few kilometres from the Bundase Military Camp.

Mr. Samuel Narh, Assemblyman for Lakpleku , speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview said even though the adjourning settlements have pipe-borne water, the community’s single pipe stand made it difficult for residents to get their needed share of water.

Mr. Narh indicated that the entire area has only one pipe stand which residents relied on and pleaded for two additional stands to help the residents in the community.

He noted that water was being rationed in the district, and therefore the community received its share twice weekly, which he said made it difficult for all residents to get water. When the tap is opened residents form a long queue for hours to get some of the water from the only pipe stand.

The Assembly man said even though he raised the issue and sent a written request to the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, it was yet to do anything about it.

Touching on other issues facing the community, he said a six-classroom block unit which commenced under the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for the Djinahor-Lakpleku D. A. Primary, the only school in the community has been abandoned.

He said the project which was at the roofing level was abandoned over six years now, and several questions raised on it by him at the Assembly have not yielded any good results.

Mr Narh therefore appealed to the government, Ministry of Education, corporate organizations, and individuals to help complete the project to accommodate the growing school population.