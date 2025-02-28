Lali X Lola Drops New Single ‘Pepper Demm’

Dynamic musical duo Lali x Lola are set to shake up the global music scene with their latest single, ‘Pepper Demm’, dropping Friday, February 28. This electrifying track is more than just a song-it’s a movement, a bold declaration of confidence, ambition, and resilience.

With an infectious blend of pulsating beats, fiery lyrics, and an unmistakable swagger, ‘Pepper Demm’ delivers the perfect soundtrack for those who embrace hustle culture and self-expression. The track’s catchy hook and high-energy production make it an instant favorite for workout playlists, party anthems, and empowering moments.

‘Pepper Demm’ is all about owning your shine, levelling up, and standing out,” say Lali x Lola. “It’s for everyone who moves with confidence, embraces their journey, and isn’t afraid to make waves.” To celebrate the release, Lali x Lola are inviting fans to show off their most confident and unapologetic moments using the #PepperDemmChallenge.

‘Pepper Demm’ audio will be available on all major streaming platforms starting February 28.

Also watch out for ‘Pepper Demm’ Music Video premier March 14th 2025 on your major Tv screens and YouTube The ‘Pepper Demm’ single will be available on all major streaming platforms starting February 28. Also, get ready for the ultimate visual experience as the ‘Pepper Demm’ music video premieres March 14, 2025, on major TV screens and YouTube.