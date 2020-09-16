The Living a Life of Cleanliness (LaLoC) Foundation has donated face masks and other items to final year pupils of some basic schools in Tema Newtown to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The beneficiaries were made up of about 70 pupils and teachers of Campresco School Academy, St. Margaret School Complex, and St. Mark A.M.E Zion School.

Other items presented to them by the organization included pocket tissues, sanitary towels and gallons of liquid soap.

The gesture was part of the foundation’s annual activities of visiting basic schools to educate them on good sanitation practices.

Miss Ernestina Adzo Dika, President of LaLoC, presenting the items, said students were the future of the country, therefore they must be actively engaged in the quest of making Ghana a clean country.

Miss Dika said a clean Ghana could only be achieved if the younger ones were educated and inculcated the habit of keeping personal and environmental hygiene.

She educated the students to segregate their waste into plastic, paper, and organic components, adding that they must separate their infectious waste which included disposable masks to protect waste collectors.

She entreated the pupils to observe all the COVID-19 protocols at their various examination centres to ensure that the country records a virus free BECE.

She said the Foundation through its “Wear Your Mask” campaign received some contributions from well-meaning individuals, and therefore decided to embark on the presentation exercise as a way of complementing the efforts of the government.

Miss Dika appealed to corporate institutions and benevolent individuals to support the campaign to put them in a better position to give to other vulnerable groups.

Mr. Mark Solomon Nortey, a bursar at Campresco School Academy, expressed his joy at the gesture by the Foundation, and called on others to emulate.