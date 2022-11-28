Lamajo festival: Epixode hosts star-studded artiste line-up

Former Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode, has lined up some of the best artistes in Ghana for his maiden Lamajo festival.

The music festival, which is scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Alliance Francaise, promises lots of music thrills from the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, Worlasi, Trigmatic, Fameye, Abiana, Amerado, Mr Drew, among others.

The term “Lamajo,” which translates into English as “Sing and Let Me Dance,” would see these top stars serenade music lovers with top class live band performances in numerous genres.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Epixode said the festival is meant to celebrate Ghanaian artistes.

According to the “Atia” hitmaker, the ultimate goal was to make Lamajo, a global festival that honours African music and promotes the sharing of music cultures.

“It is going to be a festival to celebrate artistes and I would headline the first one with other artistes supporting me.

“The plan is to host this festival every year by bringing international artistes so that they can get a feel of Ghanaian music, and I entreat music lovers to come in their numbers on Thursday,” he said.

The music festival would be preceded by an exhibition of Ghanaian arts in the morning, with the main show starting at 18:00 GMT.