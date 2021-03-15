The new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD with rear-wheel drive is about 33 kilograms lighter than is its brethren with four driven wheels. What is more, the weight distribution and chassis have also been systematically geared towards ultra-sporty handling, making it ideal for some quick laps on the racetrack.

NOVITEC offers an extensive range of sporty accessories for owners of the RWD looking to give their two-seater even more thrilling looks and upgrade the handling even further.

Tailor-made NOVITEC naked-carbon components can make the appearance more spectacular and the aerodynamics more efficient. Hi-tech forged wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches, designed in cooperation with Vossen, replace the 19-inch production rims. Fine-tuning of the suspension is possible with sports springs or the NOVITEC coilover suspension with adjustable ride height and damping.

A throaty exhaust note and optimized performance of the V10 powerplant are the hallmarks of the NOVITEC high-performance exhaust systems. They are available made from different materials, culminating in the super-lightweight INCONEL. For improved heat dissipation, they can optionally also be fitted with 999 fine gold plating.

The new rear-wheel-drive version of the Huracán EVO is equipped ex-factory with a different bumper than the other models in this series. The NOVITEC designers developed a new naked-carbon front spoiler for it, which attaches to the lower part of the fascia. To reduce front-axle lift at high speeds further, they fitted an additional front wing above the center section. They also sculpted carbon front flaps to add further striking emphasis to the racing-inspired design and direct the airstream even more precisely into the side air intakes of the front fascia.

NOVITEC also offers a special trunk lid as an option. The slits integrated on the left and right route the air through a duct integrated into the hood and produce more downforce as a result. In concert with the NOVITEC front spoiler, this measure helps to further improve handling stability at high speeds.

The NOVITEC naked-carbon rocker panels give the powerful mid-engine sports car an even lower visual stance. What is more, they also improve cooling of the rear brakes thanks to their integrated air intakes. That same composite material is used to manufacture the NOVITEC mirror covers and the air intakes on the rear side windows, which stretch further forward and optimize the supply of fresh air to the engine bay.

The NOVITEC designers employ aerodynamic fine-tuning also to improve the air supply to the engine bay. Customers can choose between a complete NOVITEC naked-carbon hood with larger intakes or the variant shown in the attached images. Coupes ordered ex-factory with a glass hood can be upgraded with air intakes on the left and right in airbox design, which optimize the airflow through the engine bay.

The NOVITEC carbon rear wing dominates the appearance and is particularly aerodynamically efficient to boot. Its sophisticated design provides further increased rear-axle downforce at high speeds. The NOVITEC rear diffuser can further boost this effect.

The NOVITEC design upgrade for the Lamborghini RWD also includes extravagant wheels, of course. They were developed in cooperation with American specialist Vossen, which also produces the wheels using cutting-edge forging technology. As the rear-wheel-drive model is available either with a conventional bolt pattern or with a center lock design, the NOVITEC NL4 rims also are available with these two types of attachment systems.

The stylistic device of using six delicate spokes that taper off into the outer edge of the rim in the shape of a wide-open Y makes the wheels look even more humongous than they already are. The staggered combination of 20- and 21-inch diameters on the front and rear axle puts even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of the Italian two-seater. The front axle sports 9Jx20 wheels fitted with 245/30 ZR 20 high-performance tires. Size 12.5Jx21 rims at the rear axle shod with 325/25 ZR 21 tires deliver outstanding grip.

To give the rear-drive Huracán even sportier and more direct handling, NOVITEC offers two options developed at great expense: The NOVITEC sports springs were specifically adapted to the changed weight distribution of the RWD between front and rear axle. They lower the ride height of the Lamborghini by about 35 millimeters.

RWD owners looking to tailor the suspension even more precisely to their personal requirements can opt for the NOVITEC aluminum coilover suspension, which was developed in cooperation with KW. Its solid-piston technology shocks were originally designed for GT3 motor racing, and feature 13 selectable compression and rebound stages both in the low-speed and in the high-speed range. In addition, the ride height of the Lamborghini can be continuously lowered by up to 35 millimeters with this package. Despite further gains in agility and driving safety at the limit, the NOVITEC sports suspension offers outstanding ride comfort for this type of vehicle.

While the Huracán EVO’s naturally aspirated V10 engine rated at 449 kW / 610 hp remains itself untouched, a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system performance can optimize its power delivery. Customers can choose from variants made from stainless steel or the even lighter INCONEL material used in Formula 1 racing. To lower the temperatures in the engine bay, these exhaust systems come with thermal insulation. The effect that can optionally be further boosted with 999 fine gold plating. There are also tailpipes in a combination of carbon and stainless steel that are perfect match for the NOVITEC carbon package for the bodywork.

NOVITEC also fulfills customer wishes regarding the cockpit design with the highest quality of workmanship. This includes a virtually unlimited range of colors and high-quality materials such as the finest leather and Alcantara.