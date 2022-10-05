Lambussie DCE hands over dual desk to GES

The Lambussie District Assembly in the Upper West Region has handed over a total of 400 metallic dual desks to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the district.

The dual desks are to be distributed to needy schools with the aim of providing adequate furniture for an enhanced standard of education in the district.

Mr. George Gerard Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), in a brief address to hand over the furniture, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for the Lambussie district for the effort and continuous support to help improve quality education in the district.

He urged the GES to ensure that the beneficiary schools made effective use and proper maintenance of the furniture for a longer duration.

He said through the support of government and other development partners and non-government organisations, some 375 furniture as well as teaching and learning materials had earlier been distributed to the various schools in the district adding that “students in the district no long have any excuse not to perform very well in their academics because the needed teaching and learning materials have been provided and more are yet to come”.

Madam Vida D. Polkuu, Administration and Finance Officer of the Lambussie District GES office who received the furniture commended the DCE and the assembly for the kind gesture and pledged that the district education directorate would ensure that management of the beneficiary schools comply to strict maintenance culture of the furniture.

She, however, suggested to some of the teachers present to appoint pupils in their various schools as Furniture Prefects to assist the school management in monitoring the proper use and maintenance of the furniture.