Lambussie District Assembly hands over classroom furniture to GES

The Lambussie District Assembly has handed over classroom furniture to the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be distributed to public schools in the area.

The furniture included 301 metallic dual desks, 111 metallic hexagonal tables with six chairs per table.

The presentation was made in partnership with Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL), a not-for-profit organization through Communities of Excellence Programme ( CEP).

The Communities of Excellence Programme is a Ministry of Education initiative, which uses Managing for Learning approach to improve learning.

The Lambussie District, Bosome Freho and Akuapem South Districts are among the three beneficiary districts supported by the Communities of Excellence Programme led by GES and facilitated by T-TEL with funding from Jacobs Foundation.

Mr George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive at the handing over ceremony in Lambussie acknowledged that the district was faced with challenges especially in providing educational infrastructure and teaching and learning resources to the various schools in the area.

He said the intervention by Communities of Excellence programme facilitated by T-TEL was therefore very timely adding that it came at a time where despite government effort to support the district with educational materials, other efforts by the assembly to get development partners to support the district reduce it is educational infrastructure and teaching and learning resource deficit proved futile.

“Ever since T-TEL came into the district it has become an eye opener and every stakeholder in the district now knows their responsibilities as parents and the importance of investing into education for their children’s future,” he said.

Mr Naluri assured that the government and the district assembly would continue to put up more efforts to invest heavily in education.

He admonished the GES to ensure the proper use and maintenance of the furniture.

Mr Paul Kofi Twene, the District Enabler and Change Coordinator for T-TEL called for the need for a continuous collaboration between the assembly, the GES and community members to help ensure the proper use of the furniture.

This, he said, would go a long way to improve on the quality of teaching and learning in the district.

Mr Delle Anthony, a representative of the Lambussie District Directorate of the GES who received the furniture on behalf of the District Director of Education thanked the assembly and T-TEL for the support, adding that it would go a long way to augment the furniture deficit in the various schools in the area.

He gave the assurance that the furniture would be used for it intended purpose and maintained to prolong their life span.

T-TEL as part of its efforts to minimize the infrastructure deficit in schools in the Lambussie District has also made provision for distribution of 600 metallic dual desks and 300 metallic hexagonal tables with six chairs per table.