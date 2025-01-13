Lamine Yamal: The 17-Year-Old Football Phenom Who’s Already Making History

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is already rewriting football history. Known for his electric pace, dazzling dribbling skills, and a natural ability to take over matches, the young Barcelona and Spain star has proven time and again that the footballing world is at his feet.

Last summer, during the European Championship (Euros), renowned commentator Peter Drury famously swooned over Yamal’s play ahead of Spain’s match with Croatia, and it’s not hard to see why. At 16, Lamine was already leaving defenders in the dust, impressing on the big stage, and becoming the youngest player to score in the Euros.

But what’s even more impressive than his on-field feats is how much he has grown since that breakout moment. After turning 17, Lamine continues to excel, already starting for both Barcelona and Spain—something that is far from the norm for a player his age. His performance in the Supercopa final against Real Madrid showcased his immense talent. In front of a sold-out King Abdullah Sports City, Yamal made it look easy as he glided past defenders and created opportunities from nothing.

Despite being so young, Lamine’s impact at Barcelona has been undeniable. Even though players like Lewandowski and Raphinha have garnered more headlines for their goals, it’s clear that Barcelona’s attack revolves around the teenage sensation. His ability to take on defenders, create chances, and contribute to the team’s flow is remarkable for someone so young.

While Lamine’s rise to prominence has been meteoric, it’s his decision-making and maturity on the pitch that sets him apart from other young talents. His ability to know when to take on a defender, when to pass, and when to shoot, has earned him widespread praise.

In fact, even two of the greatest players in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have spoken highly of Lamine. Ronaldo, on his YouTube channel, said, “I see a lot of talent in him,” adding that Lamine has the potential to be the best player of this new generation. Messi, too, has praised the young star, calling him the future of the game.

With such glowing endorsements from legends like Messi and Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal has more than enough validation to reach the top of football’s mountain. After being ranked 8th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, there’s little doubt that his performances in the 2025 season will continue to push him up that list. With eight goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far this season, Lamine is poised for even greater things.

Lamine’s ceiling is sky-high. The next few years will be crucial in his development, and if he stays injury-free and continues to evolve, it’s not out of the question that he could one day lift the Ballon d’Or, perhaps even surpassing his idols Messi and Ronaldo along the way.

At 17, Lamine is already one of the best young talents in the world. And with each passing game, it’s becoming clearer that the heir to Messi and Ronaldo’s throne has arrived.